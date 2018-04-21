Pine Travelers, Cosmic Strings, Gin Mill Hollow

WUD Music and F.H. King Present: Let It Grow, an Earth Day show!

Saturday, April 21st at Memorial Union

(Terrace, weather permitting, or Der Rathskeller)

3:00PM - FREE event with music and more

Learn about FH King’s projects like Harvest Handouts, Get The Dirt Dinners, and DIY Workshops as well as how to get involved as we enter our planting season!

Tie-Dye a bandana (or bring your own shirt!) using dyes made entirely from fresh herbs and vegetables!

See a homemade aquaponics system and learn how to grow fresh produce in the comfort of your own home!