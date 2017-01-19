press release: Gentlemen, start your engines. And they're off! The six car is in the lead, now the four car. The checkered flag is out... and the three car takes it!

The excitement inherent to cars isn't anything new at Smart Motors, 5901 Odana Road, except on Saturday, February 11th, it will be just a little bit smaller as the automotive dealership hosts the Annual Mohawk District Pinewood Derby for the sixth year in a row. Close to 75 Madison area cub scouts and boy scouts are expected to bring their pinewood creations to Smart Motors with NASCAR dreams in their heads, and they'll walk away having learned important physics and car safety concepts as well.

“Hosting the event at Smart just made sense, because face it—cars are cars, it doesn't matter if it's a 2,700 pound Corolla or a 4.8 ounce pinewood derby racer,” says Steve Schofield, Mohawk Pinewood Derby Chair.

While Smart Motors is known for selling hybrid cars, these kids will learn about a different form of alternative energy—gravity. Pure gravity will power the tiny cars over the 45 foot aluminum track and show off how tweaks in aerodynamics or car weight can be the difference between a first place and a sixth place finish.

When not involved in a racing heat, the kids can take part in other fun activities to learn about safety topics like why they should wear seat belts and how a vehicle’s back up camera works.

“Who doesn't love racing?” said Schofield, “And to offer some fun educational opportunities that can make them safer just makes it all the better!”

The Middleton Fire Department will be there to give a drone demonstration too. And, one lucky scout will walk away with a pair of signed Matt Kenseth racing gloves!

The district race occurs on Saturday, February 11th with weigh-ins and activities from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., and the green flag drops for racing at 9:30 a.m. to approximately 11:00 a.m. with trophy presentations afterwards. All area cub/boy scout racers are invited to participate. There will also be open class and outlaw races for adults that wish to race too.

About Smart Motors: Founded in 1908, Smart Motors is one of the nation’s oldest automotive dealerships and the Midwest’s largest hybrid dealer. In Wisconsin, Smart Motors is the No. 1 volume dealer for Toyota. Located at 5901 Odana Road, in Madison, Smart Motors is Wisconsin’s only two-time President’s Cabinet Award recipient from Toyota Motor Sales for superior customer service and sales volume. For more information visit http://www.smarttoyota.com/ history/