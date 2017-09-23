Pinney Mini Book Fest

Get inspired at the 4th annual Pinney Mini Book Festival. Where else can you meet 6 authors in 2 hours?

2:30 Nancy Stanton

2:45 Eric Schlehlein

3:00 Jelissa Edwards

3:15 Carl Fuerst

3:30 F.J. Bergmann

3:45 Carole Madrzak

4:00-4:30 Author Meet & Greet

also: Get Published! Panel Discussion

1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Panelists Fabu Phillis Carter, Lori M. Lee, and Sarah White will share tips and tricks for getting published. Bring your questions to this Wisconsin Book Festival Event!