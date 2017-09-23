Pinney Mini Book Fest
Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Get inspired at the 4th annual Pinney Mini Book Festival. Where else can you meet 6 authors in 2 hours?
- 2:30 Nancy Stanton
- 2:45 Eric Schlehlein
- 3:00 Jelissa Edwards
- 3:15 Carl Fuerst
- 3:30 F.J. Bergmann
- 3:45 Carole Madrzak
- 4:00-4:30 Author Meet & Greet
also: Get Published! Panel Discussion
1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Panelists Fabu Phillis Carter, Lori M. Lee, and Sarah White will share tips and tricks for getting published. Bring your questions to this Wisconsin Book Festival Event!
Info
