Sat. Feb. 4th All Day Wil-Mar Center (953 Jenifer St.) Pipeline Fighters’ Benefit Extravaganza! Hosted by the Madison Action for Mining Alternatives (MAMA) and 350 Madison’s Climate Action Team. Join the fun to support legal defense and other actions against the planned Enbridge 61 Pipeline expansion, frac sand mining, and other fossil fuel threats to the air, water, and life of our beautiful bioregion. There will be an Art Build from 10:00 am onwards – come make art, build puppets, and paint banners! At 5:00 pm there will be an opening ceremony, followed by a delicious meal at 6:00 pm. Throughout the evening, there will also be a silent auction, pinata smash, inspiring tales of solidarity, an environmental jeopardy game, songs from the Raging Grannies, a performances of Walker’s Bribery Game by the Solidarity Singers and 350 Madison, plus starting at 9:00 pm live music from Thistle and Thorns, the Chandra Dance Collective doing “The People,” followed by Tani Diakite and the Afro Funkstars. Suggested donation $25 ($10 for low income and/or students). Children under eight are free.