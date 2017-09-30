press release: Join the Aldo Leopold Nature Center as we light up the night sky at the 15th Annual Pipers in the Prairie & Festival Fire! A captivating and unforgettable celebration of the harvest season, our major fundraising event of the year is family-friendly and offers a unique blend of activities found nowhere else in Madison.

Complimentary Wine, Beer & Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Hearty Hors D’oeuvres & Decadent Desserts

Captivating Celtic music by West Wind

Irish Dance by Cashel Dennehy

Prairie Drama Performance by the Green Man

Silent Auction – Online & Onsite (visit aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org to start bidding on 8/30)

Nature Activities for Children

Pipers in the Prairie and Drummers on the Drumlin

Magnificent Bonfire and More!

All proceeds Pipers in the Prairie benefit children’s environmental education at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center (ALNC). ALNC sees tens of thousands of visitors per year, with the majority of them school-aged children. Our goal is to provide all children ages 2-14 with equitable access to top-notch environmentally focused education in a setting inspired by Aldo Leopold’s land ethic. By supporting this event, you are supporting ALNC’s mission of engaging and educating current and future generations, empowering them to respect, protect and enjoy the natural world.

Pre-registration is recommended. For information or to register, please visit aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org.

Location: Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive, Monona

Date/Time: Saturday, September 30th, 4:30 pm to 8 pm

Tickets: $75/adult (18+), $25/child (ages 5-17), Children 4 and Under Free

To Register, Contact: Kelley Van Egeren at (608) 216-9373 or visit www.aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org