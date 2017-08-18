Pizza Making

Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release:

Learn how easy it can be to make healthy pizza. Then enjoy munching on your pizza while watching the movie Being Bucky, all about UW-Madison's own Bucky Badger. The pizza making is open to 15 people, ages 10-14. The movie is open to all and is offered in partnership with the Wisconsin Film Festival. This event is made possible by a grant from Beyond the Page, Madison Community Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Humanities. Public performance rights for the film generously donated by Fulton Market Films.

Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
