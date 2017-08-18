press release:

Learn how easy it can be to make healthy pizza. Then enjoy munching on your pizza while watching the movie Being Bucky, all about UW-Madison's own Bucky Badger. The pizza making is open to 15 people, ages 10-14. The movie is open to all and is offered in partnership with the Wisconsin Film Festival. This event is made possible by a grant from Beyond the Page, Madison Community Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Humanities. Public performance rights for the film generously donated by Fulton Market Films.