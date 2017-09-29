press release: Autumn is a wonderful time to freshen gardens with new perennials. Habitat ReStore will hold its final plant sale for the year on Friday and Saturday, September 29 and 30 at the Habitat ReStore East, 4207 Monona Drive.

Hours for the sale are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Many varieties of hardy perennials will be available, including daylilies donated by the Wisconsin Daylily Society ($5 each) and iris donated by Breezeway Iris Garden. Woodland plants, ground covers, hosta, ferns, iris, sedum, mums, black-eyed susan, along with other prairie plants, grasses and small shrubs are available. Edibles include strawberries, rhubarb, chives, oregano, and others. Plant prices are $4 each or three for $10, unless otherwise marked. All proceeds are used to help build homes for Habitat families in Dane County.