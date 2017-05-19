Plant Sale

to Google Calendar - Plant Sale - 2017-05-19 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Plant Sale - 2017-05-19 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Plant Sale - 2017-05-19 09:00:00 iCalendar - Plant Sale - 2017-05-19 09:00:00

Habitat ReStore-East 4207 Monona Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53714

Fri., May 19 & Sat., May 20; Fri., June 16 & Sat. June 17 at Habitat ReStore East, 4207 Monona Dri

Hours for the sale are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Many varieties of hardy perennials will be available, including daylilies donated by the Wisconsin Daylily Society ($5 each).  Woodland plants, ground covers, hosta, ferns, iris, sedum, mums, black-eyed susan, along with other prairie plants and flowering perennials are available.  Plant prices are $4 each or three for $10, unless otherwise marked. All proceeds will be used to build affordable housing for Habitat for Humanity families in Dane County.

Info

Habitat ReStore-East 4207 Monona Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map

Fundraisers, Home & Garden

Visit Event Website

608-661-2813

to Google Calendar - Plant Sale - 2017-05-19 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Plant Sale - 2017-05-19 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Plant Sale - 2017-05-19 09:00:00 iCalendar - Plant Sale - 2017-05-19 09:00:00 to Google Calendar - Plant Sale - 2017-05-20 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Plant Sale - 2017-05-20 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Plant Sale - 2017-05-20 09:00:00 iCalendar - Plant Sale - 2017-05-20 09:00:00 to Google Calendar - Plant Sale - 2017-06-16 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Plant Sale - 2017-06-16 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Plant Sale - 2017-06-16 09:00:00 iCalendar - Plant Sale - 2017-06-16 09:00:00 to Google Calendar - Plant Sale - 2017-06-17 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Plant Sale - 2017-06-17 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Plant Sale - 2017-06-17 09:00:00 iCalendar - Plant Sale - 2017-06-17 09:00:00