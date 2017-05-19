Plant Sale

Fri., May 19 & Sat., May 20; Fri., June 16 & Sat. June 17 at Habitat ReStore East, 4207 Monona Dri

Hours for the sale are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Many varieties of hardy perennials will be available, including daylilies donated by the Wisconsin Daylily Society ($5 each). Woodland plants, ground covers, hosta, ferns, iris, sedum, mums, black-eyed susan, along with other prairie plants and flowering perennials are available. Plant prices are $4 each or three for $10, unless otherwise marked. All proceeds will be used to build affordable housing for Habitat for Humanity families in Dane County.