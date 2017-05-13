press release: On Saturday, May 13 from 10 am to 4 pm at Occupy Madison (OM) Village, 304 N Third St in Madison, will be the third annual OM Village Spring Plant Sale and Fundraiser!

Hundreds of heirloom vegetables, herbs and flowers will be for sale, along with hand-crafted planters, birdhouses, bird feeders, breadboards, French rolling pins, jewelry and other fantastic Mother's Day gifts.

That's in addition to free music, refreshments, and tours of OM Village - plus a sneak peak of the luxury tiny home that will be auctioned this summer.

Funds raised by the auction and plant sale will allow Occupy Madison to make needed renovations to the OM Village site. Currently, OM Village includes five Tiny Homes for formerly homeless residents, plus a woodworking shop, store, raised bed gardens and bee hives.

After adding a kitchen and community space and making other renovations, OM Village can include up to nine Tiny Homes. The expansion will allow four more people to enjoy safe, secure housing in a supportive community.

Occupy Madison (facebook.com/OMBuild) was launched as part of the economic justice protest movement in 2011. The organization is dedicated to creating a participatory, nonhierarchical, democratic community where people with or without safe, stable housing can live and/or work cooperatively to relieve poverty and promote dignity, safety, stewardship and sustainability.