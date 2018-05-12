Plant Sale
Troy Gardens 500 Troy Drive , Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Troy Community Farm is having their annual plant sale Saturday, May 12, from 10am-2pm at 502 Troy Drive in Madison! All of our plants are certified organic and carefully selected and grown by our experienced farmers.
About the Plants
- Vegetables & Herbs
- 20 types and 75 varieties
- Certified Organic
- Grown in Troy Farm greenhouse
- Grown in custom potting mix
- Hardened off and ready to plant
Pricing
4 Packs
- $2.50 per plant
- $8.00 per pack
6 Packs
- $1.50 per plant
- $8.00 per pack