Plant Sale

Troy Community Farm is having their annual plant sale Saturday, May 12, from 10am-2pm at 502 Troy Drive in Madison! All of our plants are certified organic and carefully selected and grown by our experienced farmers.

About the Plants

- Vegetables & Herbs

- 20 types and 75 varieties

- Certified Organic

- Grown in Troy Farm greenhouse

- Grown in custom potting mix

- Hardened off and ready to plant

Pricing

4 Packs

- $2.50 per plant

- $8.00 per pack

6 Packs

- $1.50 per plant

- $8.00 per pack

Info
Troy Gardens 500 Troy Drive , Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
