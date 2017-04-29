press release: Spring is finally here! The Willy Street Park will be holding its annual Plant Sale, Saturday, April 29th, from 9 AM to 2 PM, rain or shine. The Willy Street Park will offer bedding, native, herb, vegetable, and house plants. The success of our sale is always enhanced by your donations of house or garden plants.

We are asking for donations prior to the sale this year. We are asking this so we can replant garden plants, in order to follow the suggested practices of the Department of Natural Resources, in limiting the spread of jumping worms. Please call 256-1835 to arrange pick up or delivery of donations.

Proceeds from The Willy Street Park Spring Plant Sale benefit the nonprofit Willy Street Park Society Inc., 501(C)(3), which sustains our beautiful community park.

As always we want to thank you for your continued support! The Willy Street Park is truly a community held park.