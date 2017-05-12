press release: If you love plants, mark your calendar for Olbrich’s Plant Sale with the Pros on May 12 and 13. Find exceptional plants and support a local non-profit organization. All proceeds from this major annual fundraiser directly support Olbrich Botanical Gardens, Madison’s free public garden.

Get the same great plants used at the Gardens, chosen by Olbrich’s horticulture staff as tried and true favorites. The plant sale is a rare opportunity to get advice from local garden professionals, master gardener volunteers and Olbrich’s horticulture staff. Go ahead – pick their brains – get recommendations on the perfect plant for your garden. Then, have a container garden designed and planted at the Pro Potting Bench or troubleshoot a landscape area at the Design Station and take home a basic sketch to get you started!

Plant Sale with the Pros is open Friday, May 12, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Early Bird shopping ($20 admission) is 9-11 am on Friday.