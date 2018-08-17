press release: A weekend writing workshop, August 17-19, 2018, in Viroqua, Wisconsin (exact location to be shared upon registration)

Are you stuck in your writing? Do you want to join a vibrant community of writers for a refreshing weekend of work and play? Join us for “Plant the Seed,” a weekend workshop in the gorgeous Driftless Region of southwestern Wisconsin!

Co-led by Franciszka Voeltz and Jennifer Morales, "Plant the Seed" is a workshop designed to break writers through barriers that keep them from creating the work they are meant to write. Together we will practice moving forward in our writing—without apology. Writers of all levels and genres are welcome (including those who don't call themselves writers) to join in the work and play of cracking open our writer-hearts, busting out of our stuck practices, and harnessing the power of what emerges. We will close the workshop by naming new commitments to our writing—planting the seed for future work.

Workshop will include:

• Generative exercises to help you create fresh work and break you out of habitual patterns

• Supportive, constructive peer feedback

• Activities to help you uncover the message you have for the world

• Activities to help you identify and address barriers to writing

• Strategies for connecting the body to the writing

• Strategies for bringing your work to life through performance

• Strategies for revising your work

• Commitments for writing

Workshop schedule:

Friday, August 17: Open Mic and meet-and-greet, 7 pm to 9 pm

Saturday, August 18: Workshop, 9 am to 4:30 pm (with one-hour break for lunch)

Sunday, August 19: Workshop, 11 am to 3 pm

Fee: Sliding scale $150-$250

Maximum enrollment: 10

To register: Email Jennifer Morales at driftlesswritingcenter@gmail. com or call 608-492-1669