Planting a Pollinator Garden

press release:

Come plant a garden to help nurture our local pollinators – butterflies, bees, hummingbirds and beetles. This small permanent garden will become a place of beauty in the neighborhood while also helping pollinators find the food they need to in turn to help us produce the local foods we eat such as squash, beans, tomatoes, and peppers. Lend a hand and then enjoy the Farmer’s Market.

Sunday, September 10, 2017 2-3:30 p.m.

Centro Hispano, 810 W Badger Rd, Madison, Garden near rear parking lot off Hughes Place.

Who’s Invited? General Public – a family friendly event

Free

For More Information: Contact Deanna Sell (Centro Hispano) at 608-255-3018 or Mindy Habecker (UW-Extension) at 608-224-3718

Brought to you by: Dane County UW-Extension, Dane County Environmental Council, and Centro Hispano