And Illusions, Plastic Crimewave Syndicate, Solid Freex
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Plastic Crimewave Syndicate
Slashing guitar riffs, the swirling of various effects pedals, droney keyboard and dazed vocals: such is the head-tripping brew whipped up by Plastic Crimewave Syndicate. Despite the excellence of his band, leader Steve Kraków is perhaps better known as a writer-illustrator; he's the man behind the periodic appearances of the psychedelicized Galactic Zoo Dossier, published by the Drag City record label.
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
