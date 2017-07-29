And Illusions, Plastic Crimewave Syndicate, Solid Freex

× Expand Plastic Crimewave Syndicate

Slashing guitar riffs, the swirling of various effects pedals, droney keyboard and dazed vocals: such is the head-tripping brew whipped up by Plastic Crimewave Syndicate. Despite the excellence of his band, leader Steve Kraków is perhaps better known as a writer-illustrator; he's the man behind the periodic appearances of the psychedelicized Galactic Zoo Dossier, published by the Drag City record label.