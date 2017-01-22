Play, Grow, Read

press release: The Monona Public Library, together with The Friends of the Monona Public Library and The Monona Public Library Foundation, will hold a party for the whole family to celebrate reading and the Library’s early literacy initiative, 1000 Books Before Kindergarten. January 22, 2017 from 1:30 – 5pm drop in at the Monona Public Library for fun activities for all ages including a woodland animals photo booth, Wisconsin Water Library science station, literacy station, read and play puppet corner, and an indoor StoryWalk®!

2:30pm The 2nd Annual 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Graduation Celebration.

Join us to honor children who have accomplished reading 1,000 books before kindergarten. The Cat in the Hat & Mother Goose will be there to hand out 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Certificates & Awards. We’ll also enjoy our featured speaker from Monona Grove School District, Anne McRoberts.

4:00PM Performance by the popular CRITTERrrrMAN! Chris is a favorite entertainer for our Family Fun programs at the Monona Library. Children are engaged and enthusiastic during his shows. They say "CritterrrMan is funny!" "The puppets are like real animals!" and the parents love the educational aspect of his program and the way he really listens to the children.

Register for the party in advance online at www.mononalibrary.org, by calling the Monona Library at 608-222-6127, or at the circulation desk. Registration is appreciated, but not required. This program is free and open to all ages. Attendees do not have to be participants in the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program.

1000 Books Before Kindergarten is a fun and exciting early literacy effort aimed at encouraging families to read at least 1000 books to their preschooler, birth to age 5, before they enter school. It was developed to increase awareness about the importance of early literacy as well as encourage parents and caregivers to embrace their role as their child’s first teacher.

If you read just one book a night, you will have read over 1,000 books to your child in three years. Believe it or not, learning to read begins at birth! The goal of this project is to help children enter school ready to learn. Reading is one of the most important things you can do to ensure your child’s success when they begin school.

Families can sign up for the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program at the Monona Public Library, where special storytimes are held regularly, both in English and in Spanish. Each child will receive a parent guide and Woodland Animals Reading Log to keep track of the books that are read. This booklet will give caregivers tips about literacy skills and reading with children, plus suggestions for fun things to do together. Each time the goal of reading 100 books is reached children are encouraged to bring their reading log to the library to receive a stamp, celebrating their accomplishment. Other special prizes will be awarded along the way to 1000 books!

Monona Public Library was voted Wisconsin Library of the Year in 2010, and is proud to serve the community of Monona, as well as all of Dane County, and the South Central Library System. Monona Library offers numerous unique programs and services for people of all ages, with our special collections, e-books, movies, music CDs, computer and free WI-FI services. You can read books, enjoy free storytime programs, and spend time in our colorful, engaging play areas. Getting a library card is free for you and your child and Monona Library is refreshingly fine free! We hope to see you soon!

Visit http://mymonona.com/878/1000-B ooks-B4-Kindergarten or call 608-222-6127 for more information.