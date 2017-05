press release: Tuesday, June 6 | 10:40-11:15 am | 1 Atlas Court (off of Cottage Grove, near Culvers)

Join us at Play Haven-Atlas, where DAMA worked with students from La Follette High School to create this playful mural.

For more info contact Sharon Kilfoy (DAMA) 608-658-3736 or Kati Walsh (Randall) 608-204-3300.