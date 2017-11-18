press release:

Meet Us at Hilldale Playdate Event with an appearance from The Grinch on Saturday, November 18, from 1:30 – 3:30 pm. Hilldale invites local families to stop by for an afternoon of kid-friendly fun and photo opportunities with The Grinch himself. The meet-and-greet event is in partnership with the Overture Center and will include the below:

An interactive reading of How the Grinch Stole Christmas by The Grinch

Live holiday characters like the Sugarplum Fairy provided by Storybook Ballet

Holiday-themed activities from Playthings

Musical entertainment from Ken Lonnquist

Complimentary hot cocoa and milk from Metcalfe’s, with themed Grinch cookies for purchase available

On-site sampling from Bowl of Heaven

Guests are encouraged to RSVP through Eventbrite.