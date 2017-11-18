Playdate
Hilldale Shopping Center 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release:
Meet Us at Hilldale Playdate Event with an appearance from The Grinch on Saturday, November 18, from 1:30 – 3:30 pm. Hilldale invites local families to stop by for an afternoon of kid-friendly fun and photo opportunities with The Grinch himself. The meet-and-greet event is in partnership with the Overture Center and will include the below:
- An interactive reading of How the Grinch Stole Christmas by The Grinch
- Live holiday characters like the Sugarplum Fairy provided by Storybook Ballet
- Holiday-themed activities from Playthings
- Musical entertainment from Ken Lonnquist
- Complimentary hot cocoa and milk from Metcalfe’s, with themed Grinch cookies for purchase available
- On-site sampling from Bowl of Heaven
Guests are encouraged to RSVP through Eventbrite.
Info
Kids & Family