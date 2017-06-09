Playgroup

University Houses Preschool 6033 Odana Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53719

SUMMER FAMILY PLAYGROUP: Friday Mornings in June & July, 9 - 11am, June 9, 16, 23, 30 and July 7, 14, 21, 28

Drop in to any or all of these free Friday morning playdates! Families are invited to have fun with the toys and activities inside and also explore the outdoor playground area. Bring a snack and enjoy the morning together! Siblings and friends are always welcome.

GRUPO DE FAMILIA DE VERANO: Viernes Mañana en Junio ​​y Julio, 9 - 11am, 9, 16, 23, 30 y 7, 14, 21, 28 de julio

¡Gota adentro a cualesquiera oa todos estos días libres del viernes por la mañana! Las familias están invitadas a divertirse con los juguetes y actividades dentro y También explorar el área de juegos al aire libre. Traiga un aperitivo y disfrute de la mañana juntos! Hermanos y amigos son siempre bienvenidos.

608-238-3955

