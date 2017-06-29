Plays of a Protector
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
Various stories of the Hindu Lord Vishnu presented in the stylings of Odissi Classical Indian and Modern Dance. Join Raka Bandyo and the Karmic Flower Dance Company and other local dancers for an evening performance of Indian classical dance, as well as modern pieces. Dance pieces will be accompanied by music, song, and spoken word. All ages are welcome; the performance is best for ages 5 and up.
