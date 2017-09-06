PlayTime Productions Auditions

press release: Playtime Productions will hold autumn play auditions for an original musical production of “The Little Match Girl” on Wednesday, September 6 from 4:30-7:00 p.m. in the lower level of the Monona Public Library. Playtime Productions is an educational theater experience for kids in grades 3-12. There is no audition fee. Please plan to attend the entire audition timeslot. There will be about 16 performances throughout the Dane County Area in November and early December. First-time auditioners are encouraged to call Renaye Leach for more information about auditions, rehearsal schedules, and tuition at (608) 437-4217.