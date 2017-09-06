PlayTime Productions Auditions

Google Calendar - PlayTime Productions Auditions - 2017-09-06 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - PlayTime Productions Auditions - 2017-09-06 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - PlayTime Productions Auditions - 2017-09-06 16:30:00 iCalendar - PlayTime Productions Auditions - 2017-09-06 16:30:00

Monona Library 1000 Nichols Rd., Monona, Wisconsin

press release: Playtime Productions will hold autumn play auditions for an original musical production of “The Little Match Girl” on Wednesday, September 6 from 4:30-7:00 p.m. in the lower level of the Monona Public Library.  Playtime Productions is an educational theater experience for kids in grades 3-12.  There is no audition fee. Please plan to attend the entire audition timeslot. There will be about 16 performances throughout the Dane County Area in November and early December. First-time auditioners are encouraged to call Renaye Leach for more information about auditions, rehearsal schedules, and tuition at (608) 437-4217.

Info
Monona Library 1000 Nichols Rd., Monona, Wisconsin View Map
Kids & Family
608-437-4217
