press release: UW-Whitewater Theatre/Dance Department is thrilled to bring to life two classic Edgar Allan Poe tales in Poe, Times Two. The haunting tales of The Cask of Amontillado and The Black Cat are sure to send a shiver down your spine starting Tuesday, June 27 through June 30 at 7:30 pm and on July 1 at 2:00 pm in the Hicklin Studio Theatre. For tickets call (262) 472-2222 or online at tickets.uww.edu.

Poe, Times Two is by Greg Oliver Bodine and directed by Angela Iannone. This play features dramatic interpretations of Edgar Allan Poe’s The Cask of Amontillado and The Black Cat. In The Cask of Amontillado Montresor retells the fateful night that he lured the drunken Signore Fortunato deep underground amid his ancestral catacombs to sample his rare cask of Amontillado wine. What happens in this dark place is spine tingling theatre.