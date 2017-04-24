Poetry Writing
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Celebrate National Poetry Month by participating in a free poetry writing workshop! The workshop features interactive writing prompts and activities that will help beginning and advanced writers alike create new, original poetry. We will share and discuss some of the work you create at the end of the workshop. Light refreshments will be provided. Open to all ages. Please call 246-4548 to register.
