Point Blank

USA | 1967 | 35mm | 92 min.

Director: John Boorman; Cast: Lee Marvin, Angie Dickinson, Carroll O’Connor

Marvin stars as Walker, his quintessential tough guy role, in this adaptation of a “Parker” novel by Richard Stark (aka Donald E. Westlake). After being double-crossed in a heist by both his best friend and his wife, Walker begins a quest to retrieve his half of the money...and exact a little personal revenge. Walker’s journey, shot in widescreen and told in a brilliantly edited elliptical style, takes him through several architecturally dazzling Los Angeles locations and San Francisco’s Alcatraz Prison. The acclaimed second feature by British director Boorman (Deliverance, Excalibur) is an existential action classic and an influence on countless films, including Mel Gibson’s remake, Payback.

