Pokemon Spring Regional Championships

press release: The 2017 Pokémon Regional Championships is taking place in Madison Saturday, June 3rd – Sunday, June 4th. Monona Terrace is hosting the family-friendly event where Pokémon Trading Card (TCG) and video games players from throughout the region and across the nation will compete. Up to $50,000 in prizes will be on the line as players battle for the coveted title of Pokémon Regional Champion and valuable Championship Points that count toward a potential invite to the 2017 Pokémon World Championships in Anaheim, CA this summer. The event will provide great interview opportunities and visuals of the convention hall packed with hundreds of players competing in head-to-head battles. The tournament is also highlighted by an enthusiastic crowd of family, supporters, and fans cheering competitors on.

Event begins at 8am