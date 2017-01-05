Police Use of Force

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Following months of research on best practices and outreach to key community leaders, elected officials, organizations, and law enforcement officials, Rep. Chris Taylor will be hosting several community meetings to present her use of force policy proposal and garner feedback.

Rep. Taylor writes: "I believe there are many steps policy makers can take to increase the safety of communities and law enforcement. Many police departments around the country have embraced specific use of force reforms that have lessened incidents of lethality being used by law enforcement and have had positive results for everyone. I’m looking forward to hearing the feedback and thoughts from my community on the research I have done on these policies and possible state legislation."

What: Use of Force Community Meeting

When: Thursday, January 5th 7:00pm – 8:30pm

Where: Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, Youth Room

