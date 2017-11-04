Polish Christmas Bazaar
Asbury United Methodist Church 6101 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release: There will be a Polish luncheon, pastries, Boleslawiec pottery, amber jewelry, live Polish music, silent auction and craft demonstrations. International award-winning Kosciuszko quilt and exhibit. FREE admission. FREE parking. Handicap accessible.
Saturday, November 4, 2017, 9 am - 3 pm, Asbury United Methodist Church, 6101 University Ave.
