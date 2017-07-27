RSVP for Pollinator-Friendly Plants Walk

press release: Providing wildflower-rich habitats is the most significant action you can take to support pollinators. Butterflies, adult bees, moths, hummingbirds, and other pollinators require nectar as their primary source of food. Join Olbrich Horticulturist Phillip Stutz on a walk through the outdoor gardens where he will discuss and show you a variety of plants that are attractive to pollinators and are well-suited for gardens with various light and soil conditions. Limited space; register early.

Thursday, August 3, 1:30-3 pm

Registration Deadline: July 27

Cost: $17/$13 member | Course Number: 31-08

or

Thursday, August 10, 1:30-3 pm

Registration Deadline: August 3

Cost: $17/$13 member | Course Number: 31-09