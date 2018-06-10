Polos & Sundresses Party

press release: Pivotal Transition’s 4th annual Polo’s and Sundresses Day Party is back again, this event helps us raise funds for our annual back to school event. We have found a venue that allows for inside and outside access, if you’ve been to any before you know it’s s good time but if you haven’t don’t miss out! $10 in advance or $15 at the door. There will be raffles again, so come have a good time while benefiting OUR kids in OUR community! Dj 40 roundz will be playing a mix of dope music as usual