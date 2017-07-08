press release: The Monticello Schools PTO is sponsoring the 2nd annual Pony Trot to raise money for the students of Monticello Schools.

Saturday, July 8: 1K Little Pony Run 8:00am; 5K Fun Run/Walk 8:30am

Monticello Schools 334 S Main St, Monticello

Registration table will be opening by the playground at 7:00am.

*Registration and payment must be received by June 25th to guarantee your t-shirt.

Kid (18 and under) are $10; Adult (19 and older) are $20 ( by 6/25) and $25 ( after 6/25)