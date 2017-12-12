Pop-up Market

press release: Head to the HotelRED lobby for a pop-up art market featuring fine artists and craftsman from the Dane County area. You can mix and mingle with artists and fellow art lovers, grab a beverage from The Wise Restaurant & Bar, and admire the jewelry, crafts, photography, scarves, prints, and fine art that will be on display. Whether you're looking for pieces for your own personal collection or a holiday gift for a loved one, there is bound to be something you'll love.

(This is event is co-hosted by Dane Arts.)