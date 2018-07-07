Pop-up Portraits

press release: Pop in to say hi and bye to Artist-in-Residence Rachal Duggan during her final session at the Monroe Street Library. Rachal will be set up in the library to doodle anyone interested. Each portrait will take just a few minutes. Walk away with a spontaneous portrait of yourself!

The Artist-in-Residence program, connecting artists to the community and the community to artists, is funded by Scooter Software, Inc.