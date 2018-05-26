Pop-up Radical Book Store

Everyday Gay Holiday 2088 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: The Madison International Socialist Organization is hosting a pop-up radical book store on Saturday, May 26 and Sunday, May 27 from 1 pm to 4 pm. We'll have titles on feminism, black liberation, labor, the anti-war movement, and Palestine, as well as socialist classics from Lenin, Trotsky, and Victor Serge, all priced to fly off the shelves and into good, loving, and radical homes. 

Proceeds from the sale will allow folks from Madison to attend the Socialism 2018 conference this summer in Chicago. 

venue/location - Everyday Gay Holiday, 2088 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI 53704

Everyday Gay Holiday 2088 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
