Pope Farm Conservancy Tour

press release: This free walking tour of Pope Farm Conservancy, led by Mel Pope, will explore the history and features of the conservancy, including seven different prairie restoration projects and a field of Sunflowers. Come and enjoy a 360 degree panoramic view of Lake Mendota, the Capitol, Black Earth Creek valley and the terminal moraine. This is a tour that you won’t want to miss! Open to the public. No registration is necessary.

https://www.popefarmconservancy.org/events/annual-tour/

Annual Tour at Pope Farm Conservancy

August 22, 2017

6:30 - 8:00 pm

Pope Farm Conservancy, 7440 W Old Sauk Rd, Middleton, WI 53562

Host: Mel Pope, FOPFC Chair