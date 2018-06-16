Pope Farm Conservancy Tour

press release: Birding Tour at Pope Farm Conservancy, Saturday, June 16th, 2018 (7:00-8:30am)

Bird-watchers and nature lovers, grab your binoculars and join Mike McDowell on an exciting birding excursion through Pope Farm Conservancy. Come see how the prairies and restored oak savanna at Pope Farm Conservancy provide habitat for numerous bird species, including bluebirds, indigo buntings, eastern wood-pewee, wild turkey, and great crested flycatchers at different times of the year. Bring binoculars if you have them, wear comfortable walking shoes, and dress for the weather. If you are in need of binoculars, please contact Mike at (800) 289-1132 or mmcdowell@eagleoptics.com.

This tour is free and open to the public – no registration is necessary. We will meet in the lower parking lot.