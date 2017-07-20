Pope Farm Conservancy Tour

press release: Host: Eric Carson, Geologist and Assistant Professor, Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey

Pope Farm Conservancy has many fascinating geological features! Join our host Eric Carson, Geologist and Assistant Professor at the Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey, to learn how the glacier made this Conservancy the way it is. Come view the terminal moraine, walk three recessional moraines and stand where three different water-sheds come together (overlooking the city of Madison). And find out where the rocks came that were used to build the iconic stone fence! This tour will be a fascinating look back in time. This tour is free and open to the public. No registration is necessary. We will meet in the lower parking lot by the Old Sauk Road entrance.