Pope Farm Conservancy Tour

Pope Farm Conservancy 7440 W. Old Sauk Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release:  Join host Mike Anderson on this beautiful scenic tour of Pope Farm Conservancy’s six different prairies, including an Oak Savanna. Hear the story of how crop fields and bare ground were restored to one of the world’s most rare and biologically diverse ecosystems. This tour is free and open to the public. No registration is necessary. We will meet in the lower parking lot by the Old Sauk Road entrance. 

Environment

