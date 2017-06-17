Pope Farm Conservancy Tour

press release: You will be in for a treat on this tour with Mike McDowell as you learn about the birds in the prairies and savanna at Pope Farm Conservancy. Bring your camera and binoculars for this 1.5 hour trek. Remember to wear comfortable walking shoes and dress for the weather. If you are in need of binoculars, please contact Mike at (800) 289-1132 or mmcdowell@eagleoptics.com.

This tour is free and open to the public. No registration is necessary. We will meet in the lower parking lot by the Old Sauk Road entrance.