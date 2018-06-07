Pope Farm Conservancy Tour

press release: Geology Tour at Pope Farm Conservancy

Thursday, June 7, 2018 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

The landscape of Pope Farm Conservancy reflects the significant impact of the glaciers. Join Eric Carson, glacial geologist with the Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey, on a unique geology at Pope Farm Conservancy. Eric will give us the history of the conservancy’s fascinating geological features, such as the terminal moraine and the three recessional moraines (which you will walk). Enjoy the spectacular view where three watersheds meet, overlooking the city of Madison. Eric will even reveal where the rocks came from that were used to build the Conservancy’s iconic stone fence. Don’t miss this fascinating look back in time!

This tour is free, family-friendly, and open to the public. We will meet in the lower parking lot near the Old Sauk Road entrance.

Price: Free