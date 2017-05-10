Pope Farm Conservancy Tour

press release: Geology Tour at Pope Farm Conservancy

Host: Eric Carson, Geologist and Assistant Professor, Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey

Pope Farm Conservancy has many geological features. Learn how the glacier made this Conservancy the way it is. View the terminal moraine, walk three recessional moraines and stand where three different water-sheds come together (overlooking the city of Madison). And find out where the rocks came that were used to build the iconic stone fence! This tour will be a fascinating look back in time. All FOPFC tours are free and open to the public. No registration is necessary.

Cost: Free