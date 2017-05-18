Pope Farm Conservancy Tour

Pope Farm Conservancy 7440 W. Old Sauk Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release:  Join Dr. Amy Rosebrough as she takes us on  an archaeological walking tour of sites in Pope Farm Conservancy and discuss American Indian life in and near Pope Farm. She will show us how they made tools out of stones and provide a fascinating overview of how land usage has changed. This tour is free and open to the public. No registration is necessary. We will meet in the lower parking lot.

Info

Pope Farm Conservancy 7440 W. Old Sauk Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717

Environment

