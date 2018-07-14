Pope Farm Conservancy Tour

press release: Join Mike Anderson on a beautiful scenic tour of Pope Farm Conservancy’s six different prairies and a restored Oak Savanna. Come hear the story of how crop fields and bare ground were restored to two of the world’s most rare and biologically diverse ecosystems. This is your chance to ask prairie restoration and management questions and learn to identify native plants.

This tour is free, open to the public and great for the whole family. No registration is necessary. We will meet in the lower parking lot near the Old Sauk Road entrance.

Location: Pope Farm Conservancy, 7440 Old Sauk Road, Verona

Contact: Friends of Pope Farm Conservancy, info@popefarmconservancy.org