Pope Farm Conservancy Tour

press release:Saturday, Sept 16, 2017, 10 - 11:30 am,7440 W Old Sauk Rd, Middleton

Join Dr. Nick Balster from the UW-Madison Soil Science Department on this educational adventure at Pope Farm Conservancy. Come and learn what soil is and why it is so critical in our lives. Learn how erosion is a natural process, but one that we should control. Discover how the history of soil conservation at Pope Farm Conservancy is still evident on the landscape today and how it is a lesson for the future. Learn about the Soil Conservation Service and CCC and the integral role they played in the management of soil at PFC.

This talk is free and open to the public. No registration is necessary. We will meet in the lower parking lot by the main entrance on Old Sauk Road.