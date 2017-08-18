Michael Perry’s Population 485: On Stage at Stoughton Opera House Aug 18-20

Beloved volunteer firefighter and pig farmer extraordinaire Michael Perry returns to the Stoughton Opera House August 18-20 for three performances of Population 485: On Stage, a theatrical adaptation of his bestselling memoir.

Set within the rural landscape of Perry’s hometown, New Auburn, Wisconsin, Population 485 chronicals the hijinks and heartbreaks of small town America. Although adapting a full length manuscript to a stage production requires retooling and sometimes complete removal of characters, Perry manages to stay true to his vision and the heart of the book. Emily Miels writes in her review of the production for Eau Claire’s Leader-Telegram, “A firefighter, one-eyed Beagle, still gladly tells the tale of how he got his nickname. Friends and neighbors still discuss lawn ornaments and the local Friday night football game. And fellow fire and rescue volunteers still tease Perry for being the only firefighter to have missed the monthly meeting because of a poetry reading.”

Michael Perry’s humor and humility have made him a perennial favorite at the Opera House, where his shows usually sell out in short order. For those unfamiliar with his ever-growing body of work, Perry is known for his bestselling memoirs Population 485, Truck: A Love Story, Coop, and Visiting Tom as well as a book for young readers, The Scavengers, and his first adult novel The Jesus Cow. Perry also hosts the nationally-syndicated “Tent Show Radio,” tours with his band The Long Beds, and performs as a humorist.

Showtimes for Population 485: On Stage are as follows:

Friday, August 18 @ 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 19 @ 7:30 pm

Sunday, August 20 @ 3 pm

Tickets are available at the Stoughton Opera House Box Office. Stop in during regular business hours, order by phone at (608) 877-4400, or online at www.stoughtonoperahouse.com. Tickets $22