press release: Porchlight’s Chef Tasting is Porchlight’s primary fundraiser to support the Porchlight Products program. Porchlight Products employs 20 clients in a job training program for formerly homeless persons with disabilities. They produce a wide variety of high quality products, grown by local farmers, sold at grocery stores throughout Madison and Dane County.

For your culinary delight, chefs from some of Madison’s finest restaurants will create small plate appetizers for you to enjoy. This year, participating restaurants include Cento, Johnny Delmonico’s, Canteen, Quivey's Grove, Steenbock’s on Orchard, Belair Cantina, Jardin, Blue Plate Catering, Karben4 Brewing, Buck & Honey's and The Statehouse.

After the tasting concludes, dinner packages offered by the chefs and their restaurants will be auctioned off.Tickets are $50 per person or $450 for a table of 10.