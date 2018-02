Pork Hock & Sauerkraut Dinner

press release: Pig Out at Good Shepherd Parish - Pork Hock Dinner - Sunday, February 25, 11:30 am to 4:30 pm at our St. James location, 1128 St. James Court (off Mills St.) Sausages - Pork Hocks - Wieners - Haas' Homemade Sauerkraut and all the fixings. Beer, Soft Drinks and Dessert available. Dine in or take out. Adults $10, Children ages 5 to 11 $5, children 4 and under free. For further information contact St. James Church Office at 608-268-9930 or St. James website, www.thegoodshepherdmadison.org