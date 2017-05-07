Port Huron Tap Takeover and Bloody Mary Book Release

to Google Calendar - Port Huron Tap Takeover and Bloody Mary Book Release - 2017-05-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Port Huron Tap Takeover and Bloody Mary Book Release - 2017-05-07 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Port Huron Tap Takeover and Bloody Mary Book Release - 2017-05-07 11:00:00 iCalendar - Port Huron Tap Takeover and Bloody Mary Book Release - 2017-05-07 11:00:00

Merchant 121 S. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Port Huron is on tap as guest bartender Brian Bartels releases his book on bloody marys. Bloody and beer pairings. 11 am-close.

Info

Merchant 121 S. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

Visit Event Website

608-259-9799

to Google Calendar - Port Huron Tap Takeover and Bloody Mary Book Release - 2017-05-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Port Huron Tap Takeover and Bloody Mary Book Release - 2017-05-07 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Port Huron Tap Takeover and Bloody Mary Book Release - 2017-05-07 11:00:00 iCalendar - Port Huron Tap Takeover and Bloody Mary Book Release - 2017-05-07 11:00:00

Print

Friday

April 7, 2017

Saturday

April 8, 2017

Sunday

April 9, 2017

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer