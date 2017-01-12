press release:Take a break from the cold and enjoy some great wine, food, and music at Wollersheim Winery’s Port Wine Celebration on Saturday, January 28. The event is meant to honor Wollersheim’s Red, White, and Tawny Ports, all of which are made in the traditional way, as they are in their birthplace of Porto, Portugal.

“Port is made from sweet grape wine that is fortified with grape brandy,” explains Wollersheim Winemaker Philippe Coquard. “The addition of brandy stops the wine’s fermentation and leaves behind the natural sweetness of the grapes, and that’s what makes Port so special.”

Wollersheim’s celebration will take place at the winery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will feature:

Self-Guided Tours & Wine Tasting – Walk behind the scenes to see how Port wines are made in Wollersheim’s modern fermentation facilities and then barrel aged in their historic underground cellars. Along the way, enjoy tastes of Red and White Port, plus a variety of other wines.

Winemaker Talks – Join Winemaker Philippe at 12:15 pm and 2:30 pm, as he talks and answers questions about Wollersheim wines and spirits, and the winery’s 45th anniversary, which will be celebrated all year long.

Wine & Food – Purchase Port and other wines by the glass, along with a special White Port cocktail featuring one of Wollersheim’s Apple Brandy. Also, while supplies last, purchase a Port plate featuring local chocolate-covered bacon, almonds, fresh fruit, and Carr Valley's Porto Duet cheese made with our Red Port wine.

Live Music – Warm up with the 3-part harmonies of “Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets,” in Wollersheim’s historic Sugarloaf Room.

Port Library Wines – Enjoy the unique opportunity to purchase older vintages that have been carefully stored in Wollersheim’s wine library. Bottles are limited and only available during the event.

Distillery – Visit Wollersheim’s distillery from 10 am-5 pm, and taste a selection of their distilled spirits for $5.

Wollersheim’s Port Wine Celebration is open to the public, and there is no admission fee. For more information, visit www.wollersheim.com.