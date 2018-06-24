Before the Posies take the stage at the High Noon Saloon, join the band at the Isthmus office to record an intimate Isthmus Live Session at 5:30 pm. RSVP to come!

Our office is located at 100 State St. Ste 301, above Ian's Pizza.

Isthmus Live Sessions are a once in a lifetime opportunity to see amazing national & local acts perform at an exclusive intimate setting. Ian's Pizza will provide free pizza at the event and Isthmus will provide complimentary beer. CLICK HERE to see previous session recordings.

Isthmus Live Sessions are presented by MINI of Madison and Ian's Pizza.