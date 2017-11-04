Positive Printing
UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Ruth Davis Design Gallery 1300 Linden Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: Bring a face shot photograph to transform into a printed portrait. The portraits featured in The Memory Project: Faces of Joy were all created using photographs of Syrian children living in refugee camps in Jordan.
Artist Juan de Hoyos will lead workshop participants through the process of using oil pastels and water-based inks to create a mono print portrait.
